On Kartik Aaryan's 33rd birthday, Karan Johar announced a new film with the actor. Without revealing much deets about the untitled project, KJo dropped a post mentioning that the flick will be helmed by Sandeep Modi and will arrive in theatres on August 15, 2025. Reportedly, the movie is said to be an epic war drama with Ekta Kapoor as one of the producers. Check it out. Kartik Aaryan Poses With Pet Pooch Katori on Birthday, Thanks Everyone for the Love (See Pic).

Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor Join Hands With Kartik Aaryan:

