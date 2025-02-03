Ranbir Kapoor has expanded into the lifestyle space with his clothing brand ARKS, which he launched on his 42nd birthday, September 28. Since then, the Bollywood heartthrob has intrigued fans with regular updates. His latest post features a mysterious white box with "ARKS" elegantly written on top. Adding to the suspense, Ranbir captioned it, "Out of the box on 05.02.2025." Naturally, fans are buzzing, wondering what's inside the box and what surprises the brand has in store. With the big reveal set for February 5, ARKS is already shaping to be an exciting chapter in RK’s journey. Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How the ‘ARKS’ Logo Embodies the Core Values and True Essence of His Clothing Brand (View Pic).

ARKS Launch Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARKS (@arks)

