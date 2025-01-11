Ranbir Kapoor took a major step into the lifestyle space with the launch of his clothing brand, ARKS, on his 42nd birthday, September 28, 2024. The Bollywood heartthrob has been regularly updating fans on the brand’s progress. In a recent post shared on his social media, Ranbir delved into the inspiration behind the brand’s logo. He shared, "I saw the logo and thought, okay, this is it. My brand is here because this is what we have to say. This is what is the best." He emphasised that it wasn’t just the name "ARKS" that resonated with him but the logo itself, representing the essence and vision of the brand. Ranbir Kapoor Shares Pictures With His Clothing Brand ARKS Team, Offers Sneak Peek Into Creative Process Behind Crafting Their Products (View Pics).

Ranbir Kapoor Explains How ARKS Logo Defines His Brand

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

