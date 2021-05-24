Ram Gopal Varma informed today that he lost his cousin P Som Shekhar to COVID. Speaking to TOI, he mentions, "He’s not been with me for a while because he’s gone into other businesses since the last few years but he has been a very major part of my life and he will be missed terribly.'' Shekhar has been part of many of RGV's movies like Rangeela, Satya and others.

Check out RGV's post here...

Lost my cousin Shekar to Covid ..He was a major part of my life and this is to inform all the people who knew him and were associated with him ..A really terrible loss RIP Shekar! https://t.co/uUf03GWEhk — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 24, 2021

