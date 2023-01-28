Pathaan is setting major box office records across the globe. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, has minted fantastic figures not just in India, but worldwide as well. From being the fastest film to enter Rs 150 crore club to having the biggest non-holiday opening of all time, Siddharth Anand’s spy action thriller has created 75 records within three days of its theatrical release. Pathaan Worldwide Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s Actioner Is Unstoppable as It Rakes Rs 219 Crore in Just 2 Days.

Check Out Below The 75 Records Created By Pathaan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)