Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan released in Bangladesh on May 12 and registered housefull opening. Now, a video shared by a SRK fan club has taken the internet by storm which sees "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" song playingat a theatre in Bangladesh, while fans scream and dance with joy on the superhit number. Well, that's the power of King Khan. Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Film Registers Housefull Opening in Bangladesh (Watch Video).

Pathaan Fever in Bangladesh:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)