After the release of Pathaan on January 25, there is no denying the massive success of Deepika Padukone's film. In a video that recently surfaced on Twitter, MP Derek O'Brien can be seen passionately praising Sidharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and the team of Pathaan. But forgets to mention Deepika Padukone. Nevertheless, Pathaan has certainly wowed India with it's box office success, and even become YRF Spy Universe’s highest grossing film. Pathaan: Not Dimple Kapadia, But Kumud Mishra Was First Choice To Play Shah Rukh Khan's Boss in Siddharth Anand's Spy Thriller.

Watch MP Derek O'Brien's Take on Pathaan Here:

“What we couldn't do, Shah Rukh Khan has done it with one film #Pathaan, You asked for Boycott and They showed you Don’t Mess with India’s Biggest Global Ambassador” For Everyone, @iamsrk‘s success feels personal in one way or another. Talk of the Nation!pic.twitter.com/rMXnhVsQd8 — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrkfan_brk) February 7, 2023

