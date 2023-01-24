Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan shares the list of classic single-screen theatres to celebrate their reopening. King Khan also shared how the most memorable movies he watched was in the single screen and he even wished them success ahead of his film's release. Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Actioner Gets a 12A Rating by the British Board of Film Classification.

Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Re-Opening of Several Single Screen

Bachpan mein saari filmein single screens par hi dekhi hain. Uska apna hi maza hai. Duas, Prathna aur Prayers karta hoon…aap sabko aur mujhe kaamyaabi mile. Congratulations on your re-openings. pic.twitter.com/LuF2TsCjvh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

