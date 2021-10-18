Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video addressing how she thought it was an allergy, but after testing for the virus, she was reported positive. In the clip, she also says that she is taking all necessary precautions to eliminate the disease. FYI, Bedi also added that she's unvaccinated and that's solely her personal decision.

Watch Video:

