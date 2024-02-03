Poonam Pandey shocked the nation by revealing her faked death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. This led to backlash from the public and celebrities. A leaked audio call with Rakhi Sawant surfaced, where Poonam explained she signed an NDA with an NGO and couldn't disclose the truth. Pandey clarified she didn't receive money for the cause, mentioning her connection to cancer as her mother also passed away from it. Rakhi expressed disappointment, revealing she was upset upon hearing about Poonam's supposed demise. Check out their leaked audio call conversation below! Poonam Pandey Says ‘Cervical Cancer’ Featured in 500 Headlines After Her Death Stunt, Blames ’Lack of Awareness’ for the Unconventional Step.

Check Out Poonam Pandey and Rakhi Sawant's Leaked Phone Call Conversation Here

