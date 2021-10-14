Aryan Khan was not granted bail today (October 14) in the alleged cruise ship drug case. Mumbai’s special NDPS court reserved the order on Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha’s bail plea for October 20. Amid these tough times for Shah Rukh Khan and his family, SRK's close friend Preity Zinta's car was spotted outside Mannat. With this, she has shown her support for Khan. Check it out. Aryan Khan Drug Case: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son To Stay in Jail Till October 20, Judge Reserves Order on Bail.

Preity Zinta at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

