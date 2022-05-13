Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently holidaying in New York and are sharing pictures on social media from their vacay. The couple visited Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant in the city called Sona and Katrina posted a picture of the same captioning it as, “Home away from home - @sonanewyork. Loved the vibe - @priyankachopra as always everything u do is just amazing. Priyanka reacted to her Jee Le Zaraa co-star's post saying, “Love u honey! So glad u guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes u anytime.. #homeawayfromhome.” Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Give Insta Fam Major Couple Goals with Their Breezy Clicks from Their NYC Vacay.

Priyanka’s Reaction To VicKat’s Visit To Sona

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

