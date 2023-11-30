Priyanka Chopra was spotted in Los Angeles carrying her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Pictures from their outing surfaced on an Instagram fan page, sparking a multitude of reactions to the 'adorable' photos. Fans were charmed not only by Priyanka's attentive care while carrying Malti and offering her what seemed to be water but also by Malti's delightful outfit of the day. The toddler was seen in an adorable pink jumper adorned with 'daddy's mini', paired with blue denims and white sneakers. Priyanka sported a casual ensemble, donning grey and navy blue track pants along with a matching cropped jacket, complemented by a grey top, black shoes, and handbag. Priyanka Chopra Enjoys 'Farm Life' With Daughter Malti Marie and Frankie Jonas (Watch Video).

PC and Malti, The Mother-Daughter Duo Went Out For a Walk:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

