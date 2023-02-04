Varun Sharma, who has turned a year older today, has got the quirkiest birthday wish from Pulkit Samrat. The actor wished his Fukrey 3 co-star with some adorable pics in which one of them shows him kissing Varun’s cheek. Pulkit mentioned in his post, “Happy Birthday mere bhai.. stay the crazy that you are..” Varun Sharma Birthday Special: 5 Times The Cirkus Actor Played The Perfect BFF We All Wish For.

Pulkit Samrat’s Birthday Post For Varun Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

