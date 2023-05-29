In a bid to promote her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan has done a funny collaboration with the undisputed queen of entertainment Rakhi Sawant. Both Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant are seen twinning in red dresses and dancing to the song Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega from Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film. Rakhi Sawant also attempts to lift Sara Ali Khan in this funny video. This friendly banter between Sara and Rakhi will surely make you ROFL! Rakhi Sawant Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Called Her to Condole the Demise of Her Mother (Watch Video).

Watch the Funny Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Here's Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's New Song:

