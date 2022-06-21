Raksha Bandhan trailer was unveiled on June 21. The trailer is all about love, bonding, relationship and attachment between siblings. The movie will make you laugh and emotional at the same time. The family entertainer stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in major roles. Akshay is seen playing the role of brother in the movie who is on a race about his sisters wedding. However, fans are totally impressed with Akshay's acting in the comedy drama and they have already flooded the social media with positive response. Raksha Bandhan Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Film on Bonding Between Brother and Sisters Is Pure Love (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Good!

Now this seems good. Akshay Kumar looks in fine form here. #RakshaBandhanTrailer https://t.co/GFswshcAUW — Mehran मेहरान (@mehranzaidi) June 21, 2022

Spectacular!

The trailer of maverick storyteller #AanandLRai’s #RakshaBandhan has become quite a hit with netizens! This family treat is set to entertain us all this Raksha Bandhan! Akshay Kumar looks spectacular in the trailer!https://t.co/P9XdNTu26t@aanandlrai @akshaykumar — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 21, 2022

Heart-Warming!

Trailer of #RakshaBandhan is truly Heartwarming loaded with humor & emotions. @akshaykumar is back in FORM with this one,no body can beat him in such emotional & rooted drama,seems @aanandlrai is set to deliver a HIT this Aug. Music by himesh is too good l https://t.co/BGfxGz2CGn — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 21, 2022

Perfect!

Akshay Kumar scores BIGG through #RakshaBandhanTrailer. Shades of Comedy + Social Message. This one gonna trend like Toilet-Ek Prem Katha. A PERFECT COMEBACK FILM FOR AKSHAY KUMAR! — Ved (@don__returns) June 21, 2022

Beautiful!

What A Beautiful Trailer 🥰🥰Old akshay kumar is back with his acting, comedy,emotions Tere Saath hu mein song goosebumps🔥🔥🔥 music is another level Sure Blockbuster#RakshaBandhanTrailer pic.twitter.com/OAwX6g9qNW — Yashrajsinh. (@Yashraj86007941) June 21, 2022

Okay!

The Akshay Kumar that died in 2020 for unrealistic cinemas have just reincarnated...#RakshaBandhanTrailer pic.twitter.com/fUG0fiXgR2 — kevall (@fluent_fumbler) June 21, 2022

AK is Back!

Trailer is good. Comedy is also nice Looks like the actor Akshay Kumar that we needed is back !! Fingers crossed 🤞🤞 https://t.co/jTLhxCUgHF — . (@GuruGulaabKhtri) June 21, 2022

Superb!

Superb Trailer @akshaykumar Guruji #RakshaBandhan perfect Family Film comedy+ emotions = blockbuster, can't wait for this movie. Content Kumar is Back ❣️ pic.twitter.com/EDgC4sh9Rg — Aʀᴘɪᴛ Mɪꜱʜʀᴀ ✨ (@itsArpit_mishra) June 21, 2022

