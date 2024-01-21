Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and actress Lin Laishram have arrived in Ayodhya to participate in the upcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for January 22, 2024. The duo, exuding joy, posed gracefully for paparazzi upon their arrival, adding a touch of glamour to the event. The ceremony holds significance as it marks a key milestone in the construction and consecration of the Ram Temple, and fans are eager to witness the star-studded affair unfolding in Ayodhya. Ram Temple Consecration: Himachal Pradesh Government Declares Public Holiday on January 22 for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

See Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's Photo Here:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

