Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan has seen several delay in its release. Reports are now rife that the film’s release will coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi next year. It is said that the makers are eyeing to release Brahmastra on September 9, 2022. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is touted to be a ‘contemporary film with ancient elements’.

Buzz On Brahmastra’s Theatrical Release

