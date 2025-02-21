A video of Ranbir Kapoor from cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s mehndi ceremony has surfaced online, capturing a delightful family moment. The clip showcases Ranbir dancing with his aunt Rima Jain and cousin Armaan Jain to the hit song “Kajra Re”. The trio is seen grooving with infectious energy, thoroughly enjoying the celebration. Aadar and Alekha’s star-studded pre-wedding festivities kicked off on February 19 in Mumbai. Guests at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Mehndi Ceremony: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and More Join the Celebrations (See Pics).

Ranbir Kapoor, Rima Jain and Armaan Jain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

Aadar Jain & Alekha Advani’s Mehndi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alekha Advani (@alekhaadvani)

