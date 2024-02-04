Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted with their little bundle joy at a private airport in Mumbai. The couple jetted off to an undisclosed location along with baby Raha. RK was seen cradling their child in his arms as Alia walked behind them. Raha Kapoor Face Revealed: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Finally Reveal Their Baby Girl’s Face to the World (Watch Video).

