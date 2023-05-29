Last year, Aamir Khan had announced that he will produce the remake of Spanish film Campeones, which will be titled Champions for Bollywood. That's not it, as it was even revealed that Salman Khan will star as the lead in the flick. However, now as per BH, bhaijaan has walked out of the project, which has opened door for Ranbir Kapoor. Reportedly, Aamir has approached Ranbir for the sports drama. To note, an official confirmation regarding this news is still awaited. Sharman Joshi Pulls Off 3 Idiots Reunion As He Brings Aamir Khan and R Madhavan to Promote His Film Congratulations (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor in Champions?

