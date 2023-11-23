Following the much-anticipated Animal trailer launch in Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor delighted fans with an impromptu interaction. In a video capturing the moment, the actor was spotted amidst the crowd, graciously mingling with enthusiastic supporters. Donning an elegant black suit, Kapoor radiated charm during this spontaneous meet-and-greet. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol. Scheduled for a December 1, 2023 release, anticipation grows for this promising movie. Animal Trailer Out! Ranbir Kapoor's Fierce Transformation and Bobby Deol's Menacing Presence Set Stage for an Epic Battle (Watch Video).

See Ranbir Kapoor With Fans Here:

