Ranveer Singh has been honoured with the prestigious Étoile d’Or Award at the Marrakech International Film Festival. The actor shared a few pictures from the event that was held in Morocco and mentioned in his post, “I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries.” Ranveer Singh Pauses His Speech to Hug a Moroccan Female Fan at Marrakech Fest 2022 (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh Receives Étoile d’Or Award

