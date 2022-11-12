The 'enthu-cutlet' of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh has a heart of gold and we have proof. As during his presence at Marrakech International Film Festival, the actor was seen pausing his speech on stage to hug a Moroccan female fan, who has been following his work since 12 years. Ranveer Singh Honoured With Etoile D'Or Award at Marrakech, Actor Sings Gully Boy Rap Song.

Watch Video:

During a conversation with @RanveerOfficial at the @Marrakech_Fest, he spots a young Moroccon woman who has been following him and his work for 12 years. He paused, goes & hugs her. Tears & Cheers!!! pic.twitter.com/GfASajNFJ0 — Suparna Sharma (@SuparnaSharma) November 12, 2022

