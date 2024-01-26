Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan was clicked last night (January 25) with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani in Mumbai's Bandra. The two were seen blushing when paps tried to capture them. 18 years old, Rasha was seen in a yellow dress, while Arhaan Khan wore a white t-shirt and jeans combo. The duo's video quickly went viral, with many wondering, what's cooking between the two? Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Wedding: Raveena Tandon Poses With Bride and Groom, Salman Khan in Unseen Pics From Nikah Ceremony!

Rasha Thadani and Arhaan Khan Papped Together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens Wonder If Rasha and Arhaan Are Dating?

Viral Bhayani Instagram

