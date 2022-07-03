Aditya Roy Kapur’s action-thriller Rashtra Kavach Om is struggling to shine at the box office. Even on the second day of its release, it could not manage to create an impact in terms of box office collection. The total collection of Kapil Verma’s directorial stands at Rs 3.21 crore. Rashtra Kavach Om Box Office Collection Day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Action Thriller Mints Rs 1.51 Crore On The Opening Day.

Rashtra Kavach Om Box Office Collection

#RashtraKavachOm struggles on Day 2... Dips at national chains, but performs better in mass pockets... The 2-day total, however, is extremely low... Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 3.21 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/keHy33NkCj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)