Raveena Tandon took her fans back in time as she sizzled to her iconic dance number "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" from film Mohra on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress was accompanied by Farah Khan and the host Kapil wherein the final outcome is just amazing. Hunarbaaz: Karan Johar Flirts and Dances With Contestant Rohit Thakur on Tip Tip Barsa Pani (Watch Promo).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Here's The OG Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)