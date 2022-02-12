Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza are celebrating their 20 years of togetherness today (Feb 12). The duo is one of the most loved, perfect and sweet couples of Bollywood. To mark their special day, Genelia took to Instagram and shared a super cute yet crazy video, where they both can be seen dancing. While sharing the clip she wrote, "20 is just a number.. Heading to eternity @riteishd. It’s all about the madness."

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)