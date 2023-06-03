Tamannaah Bhatia and her rumoured man Vijay Varma were spotted last night on a dinner date in the city. In the viral pics, the duo can be seen twinning in black attires and they made their way out of a resto in Mumbai's Bandra. For the dinner, while the actress sported a black pantsuit with sexy neckline. Vijay, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit paired with white shirt. Did Gulshan Devaiah Confirm Tamannaah Bhatia–Vijay Varma’s Dating Rumours? (View Post).

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma on Dinner Date:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

