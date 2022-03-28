Saba Pataudi often shares pictures of his nephews on social media. She once again took to Instagram to share a new picture of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Jehangir Ali Khan. The little one is seen donning sunglasses in the picture that will put a smile on your face.

Take A Look At Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)