Saira Banu recently joined Instagram on Dilip Kumar's second death anniversary and her posts are nothing less than a gift to fans. Recently, she posted a monochrome photo of Dilip Kumar playing cricket. He has a determined look on his face as he holds the cricket bat like a pro. The veteran actress along with the picture posted a long note and talked about Dilip Kumar's passion for cricket and shared one funny incident from her yesteryears. She wrote, "I always love to see this photograph as I know of his yearning as a youngster to become the country's best sportsman! However, The Almighty and Fate had fashioned a very different destiny for Mohammed Yousuf Khan… at that time, every evening after college he always went to the grounds behind the Metro Cinema to play cricket and football with passion. With other like minded sports enthusiasts... Sahibji sweetly narrated to me how with great excitement he purchased his first cricket bat and sports shoes from a shop near Metro Cinema...! The athletic side of Dilip Sahib was so strong while in school and college that he emerged a winner and victorious also in every 200 meters race. A funny incident I recollect was when we were just married.... Once all the film stars got together to play a benefit cricket match.... Sahib ji trained me for a week long in our garden for bowling… we were to play in Dilip Kumar Sahib's Team and Raj Kapoor Saab's team.... With my bowling… can you believe I bowled the captain out first ball…to which Raj ji could not stop laughing "Arrey, yeh ladki toh serious ho gayi hai"...eventually I bowled out 8 of them. Saira Banu Makes Her Instagram Debut on Dilip Kumar's Second Death Anniversary, Dedicates First Post to the Actor's Legacy (View Pics).

Check Out Saira Banu's Instagram Post Here:

