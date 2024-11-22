Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman’s divorce announcement from wife Saira Banu after 29 years of marriage sent shockwaves through the industry. The situation became more complicated when Rahman's bassist, Mohini Dey, announced her separation from her husband just hours later, leading many to speculate a connection. In response to the growing rumours, Rahman’s children, AR Ameen and Khatija Rahman have strongly refuted the "false and baseless" claims. They took to social media, reminding everyone that their father is a "legend," not only for his musical achievements but also for the values, respect and love he has earned over the years. Meanwhile, Saira Banu’s lawyer has clarified that there is no connection between Mohini Dey's separation and Rahman's personal life. AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: Lawyer Refutes Connection to Mohini Dey and Mark Hartsuch’s Separation, Says ‘There Is No Link’ (Watch Video).

AR Rahman's Son Ameen's Slams 'Baseless' Rumours Against His Father

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “A.R.Ameen” (@arrameen)

Khatija Rahman Slams 'False' Speculations

Khatija Rahman Instagram

