Kadhalikka Neramillai, the much-awaited Tamil film starring Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen, is nearing its completion. Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film's first single, "Yennai Izhukkuthadi," was recently released by makers and has quickly become a trending hit. The upbeat dance track, sung by the legendary AR Rahman and Dhee, features lively, catchy music with impactful lyrics by Vivek. Amid the media attention surrounding his personal life, including his divorce from wife Saira Banu, Rahman’s magical composition for Kadhalikka Neramillai has captivated fans and shifted the focus back to his incredible musical talent, elevating the excitement around the film’s release. AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: AR Ameen, Khatija Rahman Lash Out at ‘Baseless’ Rumours Linking Their Family Crisis to Mohini Dey’s Separation From Husband.

Watch "Yennai Izhukkuthadi" Song:

AR Rahman Teases "Yennai Izhukkuthadi"

