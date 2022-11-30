The song “Yu Tere Hue Hum” is a beautiful love ballad from the upcoming film Salaam Venky. The heartwarming track showcases Venky (Vishal Jethwa) and Nandani’s (Riddhi Kumar) love and innocence. The song is crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, Palak Muchhal and composed by Mithoon. Salaam Venky: Kajol Says Nobody Could Play Venky Better Than Vishal Jethwa in Revathy’s Directorial.

Watch The Song Yu Tere Hue Hum Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)