In what comes as a huge loss for the literary world, author and gay rights activist, Saleem Kidwai breathed his last in Lucknow today. The film fraternity including Manoj Bajpayee, Apurva Asrani mourned the demise of a great historian.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Manoj Bajpayee

Apurva Asrani

Danish Hussain

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)