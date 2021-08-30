In what comes as a huge loss for the literary world, author and gay rights activist, Saleem Kidwai breathed his last in Lucknow today. The film fraternity including Manoj Bajpayee, Apurva Asrani mourned the demise of a great historian.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Manoj Bajpayee

Rest in peace Salim sahab 🙏🙏 A gentle soul and a great scholar!! Our professor of medieval india at Ramjas college !!! https://t.co/hThYa5ADBg — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 30, 2021

Apurva Asrani

We have lost a great historian & academic whose work for India's LGBTQ is unparalleled. #SaleemKidwai came out publicly when few dared to, and had co-authored the pioneering 'Same-Sex Love in India'. I am eternally grateful for his insights during the writing of #Aligarh. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/43LPPlNEGx — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) August 30, 2021

Danish Hussain

Completely heartbreaking. He helped @vidyasings & I generously when we were preparing #Akhtari. Otherwise also a brilliant historian, a generous friend, & a storyteller par excellence. #SaleemKidwai you will be dearly missed. 🙏🏽💐 💔 https://t.co/5XoITO5786 — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) August 30, 2021

