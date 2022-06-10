Salman Khan's assassination attempt was made according to a few media reports. Sources suggest that Lawrence Bishnoi’s henchmen and sharpshooter were about to assassinate Salman Khan, an escort of Mumbai Police was at his gate which was engaged with the actor as he had to attend a public function later that day. Salman Khan fans are concerned and has prayed for the safety of the Bollywood star. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Palak Tiwari Joins Cast of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s Film – Reports.

Check Out Mirror Now's report Below:

Fans Pray for Salman's Safety!

Concerned Fan!

Prayer For Salman's Safety

Another Concerned Fan!

Long Live Salman!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)