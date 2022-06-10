Salman Khan's assassination attempt was made according to a few media reports. Sources suggest that Lawrence Bishnoi’s henchmen and sharpshooter were about to assassinate Salman Khan, an escort of Mumbai Police was at his gate which was engaged with the actor as he had to attend a public function later that day. Salman Khan fans are concerned and has prayed for the safety of the Bollywood star. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Palak Tiwari Joins Cast of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s Film – Reports.

Check Out Mirror Now's report Below:

TOP STORY OF THE HOUR ON MIRROR NOW Times Network reveals the most stunning twist in #SidhuMooseWala murder investigations & it has connection with @BeingSalmanKhan.@Sandip_SKS #SidhuMooseWalaDeath pic.twitter.com/IdXgVQN6i3 — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) June 10, 2022

Fans Pray for Salman's Safety!

Concerned Fan!

We can't do anything except prayers for #SalmanKhan's safety and by doing this trend we can show our love and concern for him❤️ WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN — Being Divakar Jha👑 TIGER 3🔥 (@Divakar67154006) June 7, 2022

Prayer For Salman's Safety

He got more love than hate and Don't know how many people he helps, so many people's prayers are with him, no one can do anything until the Allah wants. WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN pic.twitter.com/0zGFg226Lg — ✨𝐌ø𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐦ã𝐝 𝐇@𝐢$𝐡✨ (@MohammadHaish) June 10, 2022

Another Concerned Fan!

I think Salman Khan should leave India until they arrest the suspects. Why would someone send a sharpshooter to assassinate him? This is quite shocking. May Allah protect him🙏🏼 — Hauwa (@HauwaAbkr) June 10, 2022

Long Live Salman!

Nothing is gonna happen to our tiger #SalmanKhan ❤️ Don’t believe on rumors. LONG LIVE SALMAN KHAN @BeingSalmanKhan #ShutdownFilmfare pic.twitter.com/sDBsCu04Qo — Minakshi Rawat (@RawatMinakshi2) June 10, 2022

