Bobby Deol added warmth to the holiday season with an Instagram post capturing cheerful moments from a Christmas party. The highlight? A heartwarming selfie featuring himself and Salman Khan, where Bobby affectionately referred to Salman as "Mamu" in the caption, expressing his love. Among the candid captures was a delightful moment that had Salman beaming as Bobby planted a friendly peck on his cheek, leaving the Bollywood star all smiles. The endearing snapshots offered fans a glimpse into their joyous celebration. Sunny Deol Grooves to Brother Bobby Deol’s Viral ‘Jamal Kudu’ Track With Teddy Bear As He Celebrates Christmas (Watch Video).

See Bobby Deol and Salman Khan's Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)