Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad welcomed their first child on July 5. The former actress shared that they have named their baby boy Saiyad Tariq Jamil, reports ETimes TV. Sana was quoted as saying, “We wanted a name that signified piousness, gentleness, care, and honesty.” Sana Khan and Her Husband Anas Saiyad Blessed With Baby Boy! Actress Shares Sweet Announcement.

Sana Khan’s Son’s Name Revealed

