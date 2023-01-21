Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a video that sees her celebrating Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary today at children's shelter. In the clip, the actress looks the happiest in a traditional outfit while cutting a cake with kids. "While you’re watching over all of us, up there next to the rising new moon, I hope we’ve made you smile today too," Sara captioned the post. Mukesh Chhabra, Parineeti Chopra Remember Sushant Singh Rajput on His Birth Anniversary.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

