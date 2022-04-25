Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, might soon make her film debut. According to a Bollywood Life, Sara is very much interested in making a career in Bollywood. At the age of 24, the University College of London graduate, Sara has already appeared in commercials for many brands. Reportedly, both of her parents are supportive of her life choices. Well, let us wait and watch. Sara Tendulkar Flaunts Her Flawless Skin and Gorgeous Hair Under Cherry Blossom Trees in Full Bloom! (Watch Video).

Sara Tendulkar Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

