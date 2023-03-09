Satish Kaushik passed away on March 8 due to heart attack. The last rites and cremation of the Bollywood veteran star took place today in Mumbai. Several celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan and more were spotted paying their last respects to the versatile star. Check it out. Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Other B-Town Stars Share Fond Memories of the Late Veteran Actor.

Ranbir Kapoor at Satish Kaushik's Last Rites:

Abhishek Bachchan and Anupam Kher at Satish Kaushik's Funeral:

Arjun Kapoor Arrives at Satish Kaushik's Last Rituals:

Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar at Satish Kaushik's Funeral:

