A legendary night is in store for fans with Shah Rukh Khan and Wayne Rooney together at the FIFA World Cup Final. They will appear live in the studio on Jio Cinema and Sports 18, from 7 pm onwards. Don't miss out! From Rajinikanth to Ayushmann Khurrana, 5 Celebs That Shah Rukh Khan Complimented in His #AskSRK Session.

Get ready for a legendary night with none other than @iamsrk at #FIFAWorldCup 2022 Finals with the football legend @WayneRooney TONIGHT, 7 PM onwards 💥 Watch them together in the studio, LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18 #Pathaan releasing in theatres on 25th Jan! pic.twitter.com/2h2zarETpv — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 18, 2022

