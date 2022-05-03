On the Occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2022, Shah Rukh Khan has greeted his fans from his Mannat residence as the Bollywood superstar has shared a selfie with all his dear fans. Thousands of people gathered outside King Khan's residence go a chance to be a part of the selfie he clicked from the top.

Shah Rukh Khan's Eid Al-Fitr 2022 Wishes For Fans

How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!! pic.twitter.com/zsxyB783gR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2022

