Rumours of Shah Rukh Khan being part of several keep doing the rounds. A film each with Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani was being discussed. Now the rumour mills suggest Nayanthara is being considered for Atlee's movie while Taapsee Pannu could be the girl opposite SRK in Rajkumar Hirani's film.

Possible Leading Ladies for #SRK 's upcoming movies.. For Dir #Atlee's movie, #Nayanthara name is being mentioned.. For Dir #RajkumarHirani movie, #Taapsee name is being mentioned.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 25, 2021

