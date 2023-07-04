Shah Rukh Khan's fan Ibrahim Qadri is no ordinary hardcore fan. Ibrahim has also been making headlines for looking a lot like the actor and often dressing up like him from time to time. More recently he dressed up as his character from Jawan with the bandages around his head and everything and put on a little show in the clip. And the similarity is insane! Jawan: Trailer Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Film To Release Alongside Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One in Theatres- Reports.

Watch Ibrahim's Performance Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

