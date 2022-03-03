Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak’s daughter Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa, son of Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa. The wedding ceremony took place on March 2 in Mahabaleshwar. Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to congratulate his baby sister. He mentioned in his post, “How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter.”

Shahid Kapoor And Sanah Kapur

