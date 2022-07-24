Ranbir Kapoor's latest YRF release, Shamshera which had high expectations is performing lukewarm at the ticket window. As the period actioner which minted Rs 10.25 crore on its opening day, has now collected Rs 10.50 crore on its second day at box office. With this, Shamshera's total stands at Rs 20.75 crore. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Shamshera Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's Dacoit Drama is a Visually Impressive Yawn-Fest! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shamshera Box Office Update:

#Shamshera struggles on Day 2... Substantial growth on Sat was a must, esp after an unenthusiastic start... Mass pockets remain below par, which is a worrying sign... Sun biz is the last hope to recover lost ground... Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr. Total: ₹ 20.75 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/7qXcOTOglF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 24, 2022

