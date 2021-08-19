Tahira Kashyap Khurrana starts directing her first feature film titled Sharmaji Ki Beti on Thursday (August 19). Starring Divya Dutta, Sakshi Tanwar and Saiyami Kher. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, the comedy-drama feature describes "a slice-of-life rollercoaster of aspirations, fantasies, families, inadequacies, coming-of-age and heartbreak.” The cast will play urban women who all share the surname of 'Sharma'. Tahira took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, “Can’t believe it’s finally happening. Gratitude to all those people who are bringing my dream, the story so close to my heart to life. It’s too good to be true but I guess ‘winter always turns to spring’. #sharmajikibeti #skb."

