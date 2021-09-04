On Rishi Kapoor's 69th birthday anniversary, Farhan Akhtar unveiled the first look of Rishi Kapoor's final and last movie, Sharmaji Namkeen. Farhan took to Twitter and shared two posters of the movie, in one we can see Rishi Kapoor and on the another piece we can see Paresh Rawal. As, after Kapoor's sudden demise Rawal helped to complete the movie by stepping in Kapoor's character in an impressing way. Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, the flick also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Satish Kaushik, among others.

Check Out Farhan Akhtar's Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)