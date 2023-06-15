Sharvari’s 26th birthday was an intimate affair and she celebrated the special day with her ‘favourite people’. The actress dropped a series of pics from the celebration on Instagram. Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif, Anand Tiwari, Angira Dhar and others were seen in attendance. From cakes to mouth-watering delicacies and dear ones in presence, this birthday for Sharvari was indeed a fun-filled one. Sonam Kapoor’s London Birthday Celebration Was All About Delectable Cakes, Caviar, Lovely Décor and Much More With Her Favourites in Attendance (View Pics).

Sharvari’s Birthday Bash

